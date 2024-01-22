Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Celebrations following the full-time whistle. BM Costa del Sol Málaga
Malaga handballers continue to make history in Europe
A 3,000-strong crowd at the Palacio de los Deportes witnessed Costa del Sol Málaga see off illustrious Hungarian opposition

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 22 January 2024, 21:18

Costa del Sol Málaga handball team continue to make history on the continent, defying all expectations to see off the formidable Hungarian side Motherson Mosonmagyarovari on Sunday in a 29-26 victory in the EHF European League.

Suso Gallardo's side did so in front of a home crowd of 3,058 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Malaga (the second highest in their history) as they continue on their journey in Europe's second-most prestigious handball competition.

Further solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with outside of Spain, the local side started the game with great energy and maintained a lead from start to finish.

Throughout the first half, Brazilian player Bitolo emerged as a key player, scoring five goals which were added to by Elena Cuadrado's spectacular effort to further extend the lead.

After the break, Bitolo continued her scoring spree, supported by the exceptional goalkeeping of Castellanos. And despite the visitors' attempts to close the gap, Costa del Sol maintained their composure and were able to see off the attempt at a late comeback which eventually narrowed the gap to just three.

In what can be described as Costa del Sol's best performance of the season so far, the players showcased their ability to handle pressure on the big stage - something which should bode well as they continue their European adventure.

After three games, they currently sit joint top of their group with four points.

