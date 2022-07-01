Malaga city club put on first athletics meeting, attracting 400 athletes from 15 different countries The inaugural event took place at the city's athletics stadium, days after the Spanish Championships in Nerja

Malaga Club de Atletismo hosted their inaugural international meeting on Tuesday at the city's athletics stadium. Over 400 athletes from 15 different countries took part, as the club hope that the event can grow and become a staple on the international athletics scene.

The date of the meeting was an easy decision for organisers, who chose to host the event in the days following the National Athletics Championships in Nerja. That allowed for many athletes to take advantage of their presence in the area.

Such was the case for Javier Cienfuegos, Spain's most successful hammer thrower, who also broke his personal best at the event; shot-putter José Antonio Pinedo; sprinter Lara Gómez; and Maialen Axpe, pole vaulter.

It was a much more relaxed atmosphere than a typical international meeting, as athletes didn't have the usual amount of pressure on them to perform, focusing more on improving their own scores and breaking their records. In the end, it was a good trial run for future events in the city.