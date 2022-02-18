Malaga club want to partially own La Rosaleda, ahead of 2030 World Cup Plans to increase the stadium's capacity for the sporting event are essential for the club to take the step to invest in the facility

Malaga are willing to invest their money into becoming partial owners of La Rosaleda stadium, a decision that would see them join the current group of proprietors made up of the regional government, the municipal council and Malaga city hall.

This potential investment would tie in with the city's proposed candidacy as a host stadium for the 2030 World Cup, which is currently a joint-bid by Spain and Portugal.

To own, or partially own, a stadium is a great added asset for a football club's viability. It would provide extra income for Malaga, who were already in the top eight highest earners from TV rights when they played in the first division.

Liquidity is needed

However, for the club to be able to buy into the stadium's ownership, they first need more cash flow, i.e. more money, and they find themselves in a good position to invest.

Malaga are obliged by LaLiga to spend 70% of the 44.6 million euros received by CVC Capital last year on infrastructure projects, although sources at the club say that their priority is to finish the academy for the youth teams.

An easier way for Malaga to receive a higher cash flow and not depend on the CVC Capital funds is to achieve promotion to the first division, though the team's current 16th-place standing makes that a difficult option.

Pre-planned refurbishment

Malaga were already planning to undertake two key projects to improve La Rosaleda. Firstly, they were willing to change the stadium's lighting system, replacing the floodlights with LED bulbs, which allows big savings on electricity.

The club were also going to fix the drainage system on the outskirts of the stadium, which has been a problem since the last refurbishment in 2000 and was never completed due to budget cuts.

These two projects would now be included in the new plan that would need to be drafted as soon as possible, as Malaga would be a host city in the case that the 2030 World Cup bid is won by Spain and Portugal.