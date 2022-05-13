LaLiga Genuine arrives at La Rosaleda Malaga's stadium will host the 18-team competition this weekend and LaLiga president Javier Tebas will be at the tournament's presentation

Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium continues its 80th anniversary celebrations and will be the host of the Malaga stage of the LaLiga Genuine Santander, a football tournament whose participants are part of the intellectually disabled collective, which will be played between 13 and 15 May in the city. It's an event that will transform Malaga into Spain's most Genuine city. The tournament will bring together a total of 18 participating teams from across the country, with Fundación Malaga taking over as hosts.

Malaga and their foundation, together with Fundación LaLiga, are organising the second stage of the ongoing season following the first stages in April, which were played in Gran Canaria and in Gijón.

TIMETABLE Fundación Malaga's games Fundación Malaga CF-Sevilla FC (Sat, 12pm); Elche-Fundación Malaga (Sat, 6pm); Fundación Malaga-Las Palmas (Sun, 12pm).

The Malaga team, who were present in the Canary Islands, performed a big role in the Team Spirit Group (each group is given its own, unique name). The Andalusians managed to win against RCD Mallorca and SD Huesca, as well as one defeat to Real Sociedad Fundaziao y una derrota, frente a la Real Sociedad Fundazioa. Malaga also picked up 89 out of 90 possible Fair Play points (an additional scoring method on top of the usual points teams can gain), finishing in first place in that particular category.

Fundación Málaga CF will take on Sevilla, Elche and UD Las Palmas on home turf. Access to the games is free. The opening ceremony will take place today, friday at 8pm on La Rosaleda's pitch. Among those present will be LaLiga's president, Javier Tebas, as well as important Malaga CF representatives led by administrator José María Muñoz.