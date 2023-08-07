Malaga boat Teatro del Soho Caixabank wins third Copa del Rey in a row The crew of the sailboat, based in Benalmádena marina, won their seventh title in the ORC 2 class in Mallorca this weekend

The crew during the competition last week.

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The crew of the Benalmádena-based Teatro Soho Caixabank retained their ORC 2 class title on Saturday as the 41st edition of the sailing Copa del Rey concluded in the Bay of Palma (Mallorca).

Among the fleet of a hundred boats from sixteen nationalities competing in an intense final day, eight teams secured class victories, five of them retaining their titles, including the vessel owned by Javier Banderas, with Dani Cuevas as skipper.

The team from Malaga delivered an impressive performance, earning their seventh Cup as a team (2009, 2010, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023), this time with all first-place finishes.

In the Herbalife J70 class, two boats took turns in the spotlight throughout the week. Ultimately, Patakín (skippered by Luis Albert Solana) emerged victorious, pipping Malaga-based Usana-Les Roches (skippered by Pepequín Orbaneja) by five points.

The third representative from the province, MC Actives-Elamar from the Real Club Mediterráneo, came sixth in the ORC 4 class.

Another notable moment of the day was King Felipe's first podium appearance. Sailing on Aifos from the Spanish Navy, he finished in second place. His previous best results were a fourth-place finish in 2021 as king and in 2008 as prince.