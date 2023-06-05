Local hopes extinguished as World Padel Tour says good-bye to Marbella for another year Antequera's Momo González, alongside partner Sanyo Gutiérrez, lost in the final of this Masters event to the world number one pairing

There was heartbreak for local padel star Momo González as he, alongside partner Sanyo Gutiérrez, came unstuck in the final of the Cervezas Victoria Marbella Master, which took place on Sunday at La Finca La Caridad in San Pedro Alcántara.

This event, part of the World Padel Tour calendar, welcomed over 10,000 fans throughout the week and brought together some of the world's biggest stars. González, from Antequera, proved himself to be among them once more, reaching the final of this tournament for the second consecutive year.

That said, the match-up with world number one pairing Arturo Coello and Agus Tapia ultimately proved one hurdle too far. The contest, against opposition who are yet to taste defeat in 42 matches together, was over almost as quickly as it started. Coello-Tapia sealed victory in barely an hour (6-3, 6-2).

The women's final was also unusually one-sided. Again it was the number ones crowned: Paula Josemaría and Ari Sánchez beat Virginia Riera and Tamara Icardo 6-1, 6-4.

Local favourite Bea González, meanwhile, was eliminated in the round of 16.