Unexpected defeat for Antequera on a bad day for Malaga teams

FOOTBALL ·Out of all the local teams in Segunda RFEF, only Estepona got a point this weekend
Table-topping Antequera's incredible run of form came to a halt this weekend as they lost 2-0 at home to relegation-threatened Sevilla Atlético. The hosts were not at their fluid best: the midfield was lacking cohesion and the final ball never came, with captain Luis Alcalde increasingly isolated up front.
Despite scores being level at the break, Sevilla B stepped up in the second half and scored twice through Isaac Romero (75th minute) and Xavi Sintes (84th minute).
With second-placed Recreativo drawing 0-0 at home to Polideportivo Ejido, the gap is now 17 points with 30 points still to play for.
Juventud de Torremolinos remain in the relegation zone for another week after losing 2-1 to Betis B, who started the game with much more intensity. In fact, they were two goals up after 21 minutes, thanks to goals from Assane and Morillo.
Torremolinos pulled a goal back through a Machuca header - their only goal in the last four games during which they have only picked up one point.
With half an hour on the clock, it looked like Estepona would get back to winning ways after a two-month drought. However, everything went wrong for them and they ended up drawing 1-1 against Alcorcón B.
Junior gave Ruano's side the lead in the 32nd minute after finishing off a good move by Álvaro Sánchez. But when the referee showed a harsh red card to Fobi in the 58th minute, the game changed.
The visitors grabbed the goal and a share of the points with just five minutes to go.
Vélez are now in their worst run of form since reaching Segunda RFEF and suffered their fifth consecutive defeat on their trip to Sanluqueño.
After Luismi spurned a great first-half chance for Vélez, the hosts stepped on the gas in the second half and went ahead through full-back Viti in the 55th minute. They then doubled their lead ten minutes later through Zequi who made it 2-0.
