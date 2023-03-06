Unexpected defeat for Antequera on a bad day for Malaga teams

Out of all the local teams in Segunda RFEF, only Estepona got a point this weekend

ANTEQUERA 0-2 SEVILLA B

Table-topping Antequera's incredible run of form came to a halt this weekend as they lost 2-0 at home to relegation-threatened Sevilla Atlético. The hosts were not at their fluid best: the midfield was lacking cohesion and the final ball never came, with captain Luis Alcalde increasingly isolated up front.

Despite scores being level at the break, Sevilla B stepped up in the second half and scored twice through Isaac Romero (75th minute) and Xavi Sintes (84th minute).

With second-placed Recreativo drawing 0-0 at home to Polideportivo Ejido, the gap is now 17 points with 30 points still to play for.

BETIS DEPORTIVO 2-1 TORREMOLINOS

Juventud de Torremolinos remain in the relegation zone for another week after losing 2-1 to Betis B, who started the game with much more intensity. In fact, they were two goals up after 21 minutes, thanks to goals from Assane and Morillo.

Torremolinos pulled a goal back through a Machuca header - their only goal in the last four games during which they have only picked up one point.

ESTEPONA 1-1 ALCORCÓN B

With half an hour on the clock, it looked like Estepona would get back to winning ways after a two-month drought. However, everything went wrong for them and they ended up drawing 1-1 against Alcorcón B.

Junior gave Ruano's side the lead in the 32nd minute after finishing off a good move by Álvaro Sánchez. But when the referee showed a harsh red card to Fobi in the 58th minute, the game changed.

The visitors grabbed the goal and a share of the points with just five minutes to go.

SANLUQUEÑO 2-0 VÉLEZ

Vélez are now in their worst run of form since reaching Segunda RFEF and suffered their fifth consecutive defeat on their trip to Sanluqueño.

After Luismi spurned a great first-half chance for Vélez, the hosts stepped on the gas in the second half and went ahead through full-back Viti in the 55th minute. They then doubled their lead ten minutes later through Zequi who made it 2-0.