Antequera march on as 'El Tanque' makes much-anticipated El Palo debut The results from around the lower league grounds across Malaga province this weekend

Segunda RFEF

Antequera 3-1 Mar Menor

Antequera’s seemingly inevitable march towards promotion continued after they put Mar Menor to the sword on Sunday. Two goals from Lanzini and one from Utrilla helped them to a 3-1 victory which leaves them 15 points ahead of Recreativo.

San Roque 1-0 Vélez

The weekend’s football was not as kind to Vélez, as they once again gave away a late winner in a 1-0 away defeat to San Roque. A late error by Álex Portillo gifted the ball to Pablo Aguilera, who gave his side all three points. The result leaves Vélez five points off the playoff places and looking anxiously over their shoulders.