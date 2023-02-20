Antequera march on as 'El Tanque' makes much-anticipated El Palo debut

Sections
Antequera’s seemingly inevitable march towards promotion continued after they put Mar Menor to the sword on Sunday. Two goals from Lanzini and one from Utrilla helped them to a 3-1 victory which leaves them 15 points ahead of Recreativo.
The weekend’s football was not as kind to Vélez, as they once again gave away a late winner in a 1-0 away defeat to San Roque. A late error by Álex Portillo gifted the ball to Pablo Aguilera, who gave his side all three points. The result leaves Vélez five points off the playoff places and looking anxiously over their shoulders.
Towards the bottom of the table, Juventud de Torremolinos battled to a 0-0 draw away at high-flying Yeclano. The first half was all Torremolinos, with their new signing Rouss coming close to opening the scoring, while in the second they had goalkeeper Amador to thank that they came away with a point.
Estepona’s recent poor form in group 5 continued with a 0-1 home loss to Montijo. The side from Extremadura’s only shot on target was enough to give them the three points, meaning that Estepona, who sit in eighth place, have now gone six games without victory.
Torre del Mar bounced back from a 3-0 drubbing with a convincing 4-1 victory over Maracena. Buoyed by their excellent home form, Torre del Mar are now in fourth place, seven points off leaders Real Jaén, while Maracena sit in 13th position.
It was stalemate between Malaga’s reserve team their Almeria counterparts with neither side able to break the deadlock in 90 minutes. The point means Atlético Malagueño remain in the final playoff place.
A goal ten minutes from time from Iker Muñoz helped Marbella achieve a narrow 1-0 victory over Huétor Vega. Emilio Fajardo's side are now just one point off leaders Real Jaén after the latter’s draw to Torredonjimeno.
Much fanfare preceded this derby, with the hosts having just announced the signing of veteran Uruguayan striker Santiago ‘El Tanque’ Silva. The 42-year-old former Argentinian league champion did make his debut, but the star was Rafael Aranda, whose brace leaves El Palo level on points with Marbella, and Málaga City flirting with relegation in 14th position.
