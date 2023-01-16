Marbella and El Palo gunning for the title after big wins We take a look at how the local teams across the province performed this weekend

SEGUNDA RFEF

Cádiz Mirandilla-Antequera (0-3)

Runaway leaders Antequera brought the end of the first half of the season to a close with yet another resounding victory. The side saw off Cádiz Mirandilla on their own ground by three goals to nil, with goals from Michael, Darío and Ale Marín.

Vélez-Utrera (2-1)

Victory against Utrera on Sunday moved Vélez into the promotion playoff places despite their poor form on the road (the worst in the league). Álvaro Caro put his team in the lead after 22 minutes, before Joselinho equalised after a positive start to the second half. However, the home side were able to find the go-ahead goal through Luismi with 15 minutes to go.

Atlético B-Estepona (1-0)

Estepona, backed by a bus load of fans who travelled to Majadahonda, put up a good fight in the battle for second place but ultimately had to settle for nothing on their visit to Atlético Madrid’s reserves. Captain Carlos Martín scored the only goal of a game with few chances in the 35th minute.

Torremolinos-Xerez (1-0)

Juventud de Torremolinos can still dream of salvation after finding a late winner against Xerez in Alhaurín El Grande. Alexis’ heavily deflected effort wrongfooted the keeper with just three minutes left to seal all three points.

SEGUNDA RFEF

El Palo-Huétor Tájar (1-0)

El Palo are just two points off top side Jaén (who they face this weekend) after securing a 1-0 victory over Huétor Tájar. It didn’t come easy: keeper Benito was required to stop a penalty in the 64th minute and Ito turned the game on its head with the winner just four minutes later.

Huétor Vega-Atlético Malagueño (0-1)

Malaga’s reserves picked up a noteworthy away victory, keeping Huétor Vega quiet with a stubborn defensive display, before finding a late winner themselves to move them within reach of the playoffs. Substitute Chupete scored in the 83th minute after his side patiently waited for openings to come their way.

Málaga City-Torreperogil (0-1)

Málaga City’s troubles continued with yet another showing in which they struggled in front of goal. Visitors Torreperogil took an early lead through David Romero and the hosts never looked likely to alter the scoreline. They remain second bottom with just one home win all season.

Torre del Mar-Jaén (2-1)

Torre del Mar’s excellent run at home continued with a deserved win against joint-leaders Jaén. Their early dominance translated into a goal by Javi Fernández, but when the visitors levelled the scores via a penalty early in the second half, the hosts weren’t fazed and bagged the winner through Alex Pulga with 10 minutes to go.

Motril-Marbella (1-4)

An early avalanche of goals (a double from Agus Alonso and one from Dago) saw Marbella storm to a 3-0 lead away at Motril after just 18 minutes. The hosts managed to pull one back but Dago completed his own double to make it 4-1 and for Marbella to remain joint leaders.

SEGUNDA RFEF Femenina

Málaga-Atlético Baleares (0-2)

Málaga Femenino were outplayed and outclassed as they lost 2-0 to second-placed Atlético Baleares in Rincón de la Victoria. Despite the clear difference in quality, it wasn’t until the 60th minute that the visitors went ahead through Gutiérrez. However, all hope was lost just 15 minutes later when Ruth Acedo conceded a penalty, converted by Cano. Femenino sit fifth.