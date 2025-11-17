Torremolinos extend unbeaten run but Malaga province sides fail to win in tough Primera RFEF round

Jorge Garrido Malaga Monday, 17 November 2025, 10:50 Share

Two home draws and a damaging away defeat meant a frustrating weekend for Malaga province sides in Group 2 of the Primera RFEF over the weekend.

Juventud de Torremolinos and Antequera CF both shared the points, while Marbella FC slipped further into trouble after losing in Tarragona.

Torremolinos 1–1 Algeciras

Juventud de Torremolinos extended their unbeaten run to four matches on Sunday but were left frustrated after settling for a third straight draw.

They struck first on 19 minutes when Ibán Ribeiro finished a fine move from Camacho’s left-wing delivery. However, Algeciras levelled before the break as Jorge Rastrojo capitalised on a defensive mix-up and a slip from Climent. Torremolinos appealed for a handball in the area, but the ‘low-cost VAR’ did not intervene.

Even so, they remain the only provincial side outside the relegation zone, sitting 11th on 15 points ahead of a tough trip to third-placed Teruel.

Antequera 1–1 Sevilla Atlético

Antequera’s inconsistent form continued on Sunday as they rescued a point after falling behind to a contentious penalty early in the second half, converted by Alberto Collado.

They responded well, briefly believing Iván Rodríguez had equalised with a superb long-range effort only for it to be ruled out for handball.

Sevilla Atlético were reduced to ten men when their goalscorer was sent off on 63 minutes, and Barbu made the advantage count shortly after, heading in Gené’s corner.

Antequera remain in the drop zone on 13 points and now host Murcia.

Gimnàstic 1–0 Marbella

Also on Sunday, Marbella’s new era under David Movilla began with a setback as they suffered another away defeat.

Marcos Baselga struck the only goal on 27 minutes, reacting quickest to turn in a loose ball after Manu García’s initial save.

Marbella offered little in response and stay 19th with 11 points, three adrift of safety. They now prepare for a crucial home test against Atlético Madrid B.