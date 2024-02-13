Lionesses head to south of Spain as part of Euro 2025 preparations

Daryl Finch Malaga Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 17:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

England's women's football team will head to the south of Spain next week as they kickstart their preparations for the Euro 2025 qualifying rounds set to commence in April.

The senior squad, alongside the under-23 team, will head to Marbella on Monday 19 February for a warm-weather training camp at Marbella Football Centre.

For the senior side, this will serve as preparation for two friendly matches taking place at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras. First up is a showdown against Austria on Friday 23 February at 8.45pm, followed by a clash with Italy on Tuesday 27 February at 6pm.

Tickets for these games can be purchased online from the Algeciras CF website (https://algeciras.compralaentrada.com/eventos/).

"No time to waste"

Senior head coach Sarina Wiegman expressed the importance of these fixtures in preparing her squad for the challenges ahead: "This will be our kick-off to get ready for the Euro qualifying campaign beginning in April, so there’s no time to waste in February."

"Heading to Spain with hopefully warmer weather and great facilities will allow us to maximise every minute together."

Youth pathways

The Lionesses will be joined on the camp by the under-23s, reflecting England's commitment to developing young talent.

Their coach, Emma Coates, meanwhile, highlighted the significance of the camp in providing invaluable experience for the younger players: "The ultimate goal of the England pathway is to develop a crop of players who are ready-made for the senior team."

"We have a really exciting group of young players coming through our system and this camp will be an incredible experience for our WU23s to get a feel for what the senior environment is like to prepare them for the future."

The Young Lionesses’ camp will see them play two fixtures, against Spain on Thursday 22 February at 12pm at the Marbella Football Center, before taking on the Netherlands on Monday 26 February at 1pm at the Banús Football Center.