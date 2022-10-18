Lawn Bowls Summer Championships draw to a close The tournament ended with a thrilling final in the fours format, played at the Lauro Golf Bowls Club

The winners of the fours format at the Summer Championships. / SUR IN ENGLISH

The final weekend of the lawn bowls Summer Championships took place at the end of September, with the tournament coming to a close after the last format was played at the Lauro Golf Bowls Club.

The final, played in the mixed fours format, was contested by two teams belonging to the host club, as it was Lauro against Lauro.

The game was a thrilling 14-13 win for the side made up of Kevin Westwell, Paul Hughes, Trevor Burgin and Jane Richardson, who beat fellow club mates Jenny Parkin, Julian Thomas, Dennis Buckman and Terry Higgins.