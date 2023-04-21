Lauro Golf Bowls Club's Kevin Westwell wins Singles Open

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas Bowls Club recently hosted the Malaga Singles Open Lawn Bowls championship, which was won by Kevin Westwell of Lauro Golf Bowls Club. This was the first time that the championship was open to men and women players, who competed together equally, rather than participating in individual competitions.

The final was played between Kevin Bravant, from hosting club Mijas Bowls, and Kevin Westwell, from Lauro Golf Bowls Club. Westwell won 11 of the 18 ends it took him to win the game and in only three of those winning ends was he restricted to a single shot. The final score was 21-11.