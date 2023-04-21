Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The winner Kevin Westwall holding the trophy. SUR
Lauro Golf Bowls Club&#039;s Kevin Westwell wins Singles Open

Lauro Golf Bowls Club's Kevin Westwell wins Singles Open

SUR

Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:42

Compartir

Mijas Bowls Club recently hosted the Malaga Singles Open Lawn Bowls championship, which was won by Kevin Westwell of Lauro Golf Bowls Club. This was the first time that the championship was open to men and women players, who competed together equally, rather than participating in individual competitions.

The final was played between Kevin Bravant, from hosting club Mijas Bowls, and Kevin Westwell, from Lauro Golf Bowls Club. Westwell won 11 of the 18 ends it took him to win the game and in only three of those winning ends was he restricted to a single shot. The final score was 21-11.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Malaga tennis ace Alejandro Davidovich loses tight quarter final battle against Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona Open
  2. 2

    Barça's summer holidays may be short
  3. 3 Lauro Golf Bowls Club's Kevin Westwell wins Singles Open

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad