Camacho fights for the ball with Edu Campadabal. Juventud Torremolinos
Last-minute winner sees valiant Torremolinos crash out of Copa del Rey cup
Football

Last-minute winner sees valiant Torremolinos crash out of Copa del Rey cup

Despite staunch resistance, substitute Rufino Lucero sealed Zamora's victory in the 88th minute

Nacho Carmona

Torremolinos

Friday, 1 November 2024, 16:18

It's the end of the road for Torremolinos in the Copa del Rey after they were beaten by Primera RFEF side Zamora on Wednesday.

The hosts initially led against the higher-division side, sparking hopes of a second-round dream fixture. Mena's goal from a Castillo corner in the 35th minute put the hosts ahead, but Edu Campadabal levelled the scores just before half time.

Despite staunch resistance, substitute Rufino Lucero sealed Zamora's victory in the 88th minute, nonetheless allowing Torremolinos to bow out with their heads held high.

