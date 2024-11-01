Last-minute winner sees valiant Torremolinos crash out of Copa del Rey cup

Camacho fights for the ball with Edu Campadabal.

Nacho Carmona Torremolinos Friday, 1 November 2024, 16:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

It's the end of the road for Torremolinos in the Copa del Rey after they were beaten by Primera RFEF side Zamora on Wednesday.

The hosts initially led against the higher-division side, sparking hopes of a second-round dream fixture. Mena's goal from a Castillo corner in the 35th minute put the hosts ahead, but Edu Campadabal levelled the scores just before half time.

Despite staunch resistance, substitute Rufino Lucero sealed Zamora's victory in the 88th minute, nonetheless allowing Torremolinos to bow out with their heads held high.