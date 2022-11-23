Four Malaga golfers to play in Spanish Women's Open in Benahavís The final leg in the Ladies European Tour, which is looking to crown the winner, tees-off on Thursday at Alferini Golf

Four golfers from Malaga province are set to take part in the Spanish Women's Open which is being held between Thursday and Sunday on Costa del Sol. Ana Peláez, Noemí Jiménez, Laura Gómez and Azahara Muñoz will compete to win the last tournament of the season of the Ladies European Tour.

The LET is also looking to crown an overall winner in either Linn Grant or Maja Stark. The Swedish pair are separated by 69 points in the table, which means first place will go down to the wire.

As for the four Malaga locals, they will be part of the group of 16 Spaniards looking to win. There are another 56 golfers from 20 different nationalities taking part, as well as three amateurs who were invited by the organisers.

The non-professional participants will be battling for the chance to win the Celia Barquín Memorial prize, which is named after the young Spanish golfer who was murdered in 2018.

The Spanish Women's Open is offering a prize pool of 650,000 euros. Another 250,000 euros will be awarded to the top three golfers in the Order of Merit, which is given to the leading money winners on the tour.