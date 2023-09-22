King Felipe will present the Solheim Cup to the winners on Sunday His Majesty will be in attendance on the final day of action at Finca Cortesin in Casares

Spain's King Felipe VI will be on the Costa del Sol this Sunday as he attends the closing ceremony of the Solheim Cup, taking place at Finca Cortesin this weekend.

In an official announcement from the Royal Household, it has been confirmed that His Majesty will handing over the championship and runners-up trophies on Sunday afternoon, bookending an action-packed week of world-class golf in the Malaga town of Casares.

The ceremony is scheduled for approximately 6pm and will be attended by several other notable dignitaries, including Juanma Moreno, president of the Andalusian regional government, among others.

The Solheim Cup, the women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup, debuted in 1990, and this week has come to Spain for the very first time.

With the presence of royalty confirmed, this high-profile international event, boasting an international audience of over 400 million viewers worldwide, will now have an extra highlight.