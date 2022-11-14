Kenyan runner smashes the Malaga Half Marathon record With a time of one hour and 23 seconds, Kiptoo Chumo beat the race's previous best time, set in 2006

Kenyan runner Jopshat Kiptoo Chumo was the winner of the 31st Malaga Half Marathon and he also beat the race's record by almost half a minute on Sunday morning.

Around 5,500 athletes took part in the event, which saw them run 21 kilometres across Malaga city.

Kiptoo Chumo registered a time of 1:00:23, setting a new benchmark for the event after beating the previous record set by fellow Kenyan Silas Sang (1:00:56) in the 2006 race.

Sunday's winner was invited to run by the race organisers, who couldn't ignore his impressive half-marathon times over the last few month, including a 1:00:11 in the Lyon half marathon in September.

Abel Mutai crossed the line in second place with a 1:02:12, while Dennis Kibet rounded out the podium with a 1:02:49.

In the women's race, Valentine Jekoech narrowly missed out on breaking the record by 29 seconds, as she came in first place with a 1:10:49, followed by Cynthia Nolari (1:15:33) and Belén Infantes (1:18:35).