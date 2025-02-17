Costa del Sol-based teenage racer appeals for help to fulfil his dream of becoming a MotoGP champion

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 17 February 2025, 16:25 Compartir

At the age of 16, Josh Wood has a clear dream: he wants to be a MotoGP world champion. The young lad, a Fuengirola resident, started racing last year and it seems like the future ahead of him is promising. To help her son achieve his dream career, his mother, Maiteland Wood, has started a fundraising campaign ahead of the start of the JuniorGP Championship in May. Josh is an American, born in Spain, but riding under a US passport.

Despite Josh's passion, such deep interest in motorcycling doesn't run in his family. "I used to watch motocross on TV, but we had no connection to the sport and no knowledge of it," said Josh.

Everything changed when he was thirteen. "I went to sleep over at a friend's house for his birthday and saw his brother's dirt bike outside the house. That was the first time I rode. As soon as I got on the bike I knew I loved it," he said.

Josh asked his mother for a dirt bike, unaware that the sport requires not only a lot of talent, but also a good wallet. His mother gave him a bike when he was 14. It wasn't the best, but it was something. Josh was determined "to get better and follow [his] passion", so he worked hard.

Zoom Josh Wood on a racing circuit. SUR

First, he joined a small academy. Once a month, he would go there and learn to ride with confidence. After smoothly passing the first step, he joined the Moto School Málaga, which offered training sessions every week. The next step was to go to the SPN Riders Academy, "which only accepts professional riders" and where he has been attending an average of three to four training sessions a week for the last year. "I've improved a lot since I started with them. My coach, Nico Ferreira, and the whole team are amazing," said Josh.

Now, the young Costa del Sol resident wants to take the next step towards his big goal. He plans to compete in the JuniorGP Championship, but he needs financial aid to do so. To help him, his family has launched a fundraising campaign ahead of the first race in May.

Josh and his mother said that they started this journey alone, with no funding, no sponsors, no motorcycling pedigree and that it has been a real struggle to get this far. Despite this, they stated that Josh is proving his potential, having been accepted into the SPN Academy, taking part in endurance races across Spain and being one of only 120 drivers in the world to be invited to the Red Bull Rookies selection event.

The obstacle is the financial side, as entering the JuniorGP Championship requires a minimum investment of 100,000 euros. "I want Josh to pursue his dreams and believe that he can achieve anything he sets his mind to, that he never sees limits - only challenges that always have solutions. However, I have to be realistic, because, as a single mother and owner of my business, I simply cannot fund this racing season on my own. We are appealing to all generous people on the Costa del Sol and elsewhere, who want to help him chase his dreams. We would be very grateful for donations from individuals or companies who are willing to sponsor Josh's enterprise," said Maiteland.

"Motorbike racing is my passion. I live, breathe and pretty much only think about racing," said Josh, without ignoring the cost of materials such as suits, boots, helmets, bikes, spare parts, mechanisms, trainers, track time for training, tyres, fuel, travel and accommodation during races.

"If I can raise the funds to participate in the JuniorGP Championship, I will gain a lot of experience and exposure, as well as the chance to compete against the best and gain a lot of knowledge. I will also be able to experience what it is like to compete in a high-pressure situation. I've already achieved a lot by coming into the sport so late and I have a lot more to give," said Josh.

The fundraising campaign started just a few days ago and can be found on Josh's Go Fund Me page. Companies interested in sponsoring can also send an email to Joshua36Wood@gmail.com for more information. Anyone interested in the career of this promising young man can follow his journey through his social media profiles: @JoshWood36 on Facebook and @josh.wood36 on Instagram.