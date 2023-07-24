Spanish golfer Jon Rahm rallies to finish second at the British Open The Spaniard, who made a disastrous start to the competition, fought his way back into contention but couldn't keep pace with eventual winner Brian Harman

Rahm hits a shot during the third round of the Open.

Spaniard Jon Rahm finished a respectable joint second at 151st edition of The Open Championship when it concluded at Royal Liverpool Golf Course on Sunday afternoon. This came after Rahm, like many other favourites for the competition, struggled during the early stages.

At the end of the first day, players like Talor Gooch (who won the recent LIV Golf tournament at Valderrama), Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson joined Rahm at T89 on three over par as the course proved to be a real challenge, posing difficulties even for the heavyweights.

Rahm's fortunes improved only slightly on day two, Friday, as he made the cut by just one stroke after two particularly frustrating rounds.

The turnaround

However, things changed drastically on Saturday. Having headed into the weekend 12 strokes off the lead, the Basque golfer put on a magnificent showing, producing his best-ever round on a links course.

Eight birdies on the way to a magnificent 63 meant he sat six-under heading into Sunday, reigniting hopes of lifting the famous Claret Jug.

Despite his best efforts, though, American Brian Harman, who held a five-stroke lead over Cameron Young going into the final day, ultimately maintained his composure in the face of stiff competition from much more experienced adversaries and secured victory. Rahm finished in joint second place with -7.