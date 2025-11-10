Jelle Geens defends Ironman 70.3 world title in dramatic Marbella finish

Nacho Carmona Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 13:10 Share

Belgian triathlete Jelle Geens successfully defended his Ironman 70.3 world title in Marbella on Sunday, crossing the line in 3:42:52 after a tense three-second victory over Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt.

Casper Stornes, also from Norway, completed the podium with a time of 3:43:52.

Italian Alessio Crocciani led the swim with a 28-second advantage, but a slow transition cost him dearly as a large chasing group formed on the bike leg up the Puerto de Ojén. Blummenfelt and Australia’s Matthew Riddle pushed the pace before Geens joined the front group.

Nine athletes began the final run together, but Geens overcame a slow T2 to close the gap and battle head-to-head with Blummenfelt.

A weekend of action

The men’s race brought an exciting end to a sunny yet windy weekend of triathlon action on the Costa del Sol, following Lucy Charles-Barclay’s win in the women’s event on Saturday.

Lucy Charles-Barclay celebrates her win. Josele

The Briton claimed her second Ironman 70.3 world title after a fierce battle with American Taylor Knibb. Charles-Barclay finished in 4:13:54, three minutes ahead of Knibb, while Germany’s Tanja Neubert impressed with a breakthrough third place.

Charles-Barclay set the early pace in the swim and regained the lead midway through the hilly bike route via Benahavís and Ojén before pulling clear on the run.

Overall, more than 6,000 athletes took part in the event, which took place across Marbella and Puerto Banús. It featured professionals, paratriathletes and age-group competitors over the 1.9-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre cycle and 21-kilometre run.