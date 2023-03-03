Hornchurch Group A winners in opening week of European Cricket League action in Cártama Cricket's equivalent of the Champions League is taking place at the Cártama Oval until 24 March. The action takes place from Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 9pm, and entrance to the tournament is free

Cártama has been enjoying a feast of cricket this week as the Group A and Group B action played out in the European Cricket League (ECL).

The biggest international tournament in the sport, dubbed the 'Champions League of Cricket', this year welcomes 31 clubs from 30 countries to the Cártama Cricket Oval. The teams will compete over four weeks for the ECL Trophy, a competition followed in more than 30 countries with 40 million viewers worldwide.

This latest edition of the tournament, which will take place until Friday 24 March, was launched on Monday and the inaugural match saw Darmstadt CC e.V (Germany) beat Hornchurch (UK) by 48 runs.

Also competing in Group A this week were Independents CC (Guernsey), Tallinn Stallions (Estonia) and Byron (Greece). In the group final on Wednesday, Hornchurch beat Byron by 10 wickets.

Group B got under way on Thursday, with V.O.C. Rotterdam (Netherlands), Farmers (Jersey), Svanholm (Denmark), Indo-Bulgarian (Bulgaria) and American University of Malta facing off until tomorrow, Saturday.

From Monday 6 March, will be the Group C games between Beveren (Belgium), Royal Tigers Budapest (Hungary), Fossum (Norway), Olten (Switzerland) and Lathbury Lightning (Gibraltar).

The latter part of next week, from Thursday 9 March, will be dedicated to Group D: Forfarshire (Scotland), Dreux (France), Vienna CC (Austria), Helsinki Titans (Finland) and Brno (Czech Republic).

The final week of group action, 13 to 18 March, will be divided between Group E -Roma CC (Italy), Badalona Shaheen (Spain), United CC Bucharest (Romania), Zagreb Sokol (Croatia) and Star CC (Luxembourg) - and Group F - CIYMS (Ireland), Punjab Lions Nicosia (Cyprus), Ariana KIF (Sweden), Istanbul KSK (Turkey) and Oeiras (Portugal).

The finals, comprising the winners from all of these groups, will conclude the tournament between 20 and 24 March.

Free entry

For the third consecutive year, entrance to the tournament will be free. The action takes place from Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 9pm.

Last year, the winning team was Pak I Care, a club from Barcelona who were crowned European Champions after beating Tunbridge Wells CC in the final.