Holiday World Benalmádena hoping to set new record for its annual charity fun run

More than 1,500 people took part in last year's race.

The Holiday World Benalmádena charity race returns for its eighth edition on Sunday 26 November, aiming to set a new record for the number of participants.

Last year, this fun run, which has become a prominent event in the Andalusian sporting calendar, brought together over 1,500 participants and raised more than 45,000 euros for the Proyecto Hombre Málaga charity.

This time, some famous faces will be among the masses, including former professional basketball player Berni Rodríguez, Olympic high jumper Ruth Beitia, former Malaga CF goalkeeper Carlos Kameni, professional golfer Noemi Jiménez, and former race champions Juan Andrés Camacho and Gabriela Vieitez.

Again, all proceeds from the event, part of Holiday World's commitment to social responsibility and sponsored by the La Caixa Foundation, will go to the Therapeutic Educational Program of Proyecto Hombre Málaga, which has been helping individuals with addiction issues and their families since 1985.

Suitable for all levels

The race is inclusive, catering to a range of participants, from dedicated amateur runners to families and individuals who would enjoy a more leisurely walk along the coast. To that end, there are three race distances: 21 kilometres (half marathon), 10 kilometres and five kilometres.

The 21-kilometre route goes along the seafront, starting and finishing at the "elephants" roundabout, passing through Avenida del Sol, down to Castillo Bil Bil, and then two laps of Puerto Marina before a return to the start point.

Along the route, there will be entertainment stations for participants of all ages to enjoy a lively atmosphere.

Following the race, there will also be an awards ceremony with music and entertainment, and a paella event at Holiday World Beach Club for all attendees.

Registration

Registration (via www.dorsalchip.es) for the half marathon costs 20 euros (with an early-bird discount until 10 November), with the price dropping to 18 euros for the 10 and five-kilometre races for adults﻿. Children can register for seven euros.

For those not participating in the race, there's an option to support the cause with a "Dorsal 0" registration.

In addition, Holiday World Resort is offering a special package which includes race registration, accommodation with breakfast at the resort (from 24 to 27 November) and spa access. You can find more details on their website (www.holidayworld.es/carrera).