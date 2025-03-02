Hard-fought draw sees Marbella FC climb out of relegation zone

Marbella keeper Eric Puerto goes in bravely to claim the ball.

Marbella FC earned a valuable point from their visit to El Palmar, holding Atlético Sanluqueño to a 1-1 draw in a tense Primera RFEF Group 2 encounter on Saturday which lifts them outside the relegation places.

Marbella head coach Abel Segovia fielded five of his winter signings in his starting eleven, reinforcing his faith in goalkeeper Eric Puerto, left-back Fermín, and new additions Zequi, Alex López and Pere Marco.

However, familiar defensive issues resurfaced as they fell behind early. In fact, both goals came within the first 20 minutes of a match that lacked attacking fluidity but could prove crucial in the standings when all is said and done.

In the 11th minute, Sofiane broke down the left flank for the hosts and delivered a precise cross for Alex Guti to finish from close range, putting Atlético Sanluqueño ahead.

They then nearly doubled their lead, but Puerto denied Sofiane with a crucial save.

Marbella responded in the 20th minute when Marcos Olguín recovered possession and provided a low cross for José Callejón, who converted with his left foot to level the scores with his ninth goal of the season.

Atlético Sanluqueño dominated possession after the break but struggled to create clear chances. Segovia, meanwhile, introduced Dorian at half time, and the substitute came closest for Marbella, narrowly missing the target.

The hosts pushed forward in the closing stages, launching aerial balls into the box, but Marbella’s defensive focus ensured they held on for a hard-fought draw in an increasingly tight relegation battle.