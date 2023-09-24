Great Britain paired with Serbia as timetable for Davis Cup finals in Malaga is revealed

The timetable for the Final 8 matches to be played in Malaga.

The schedule for the 2023 Davis Cup Final 8, which will take place at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga city from 21 to 26 November, has been announced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Reigning world champions Canada will compete in the first quarter-final match of the week on Tuesday 21 November, returning to their lucky court to face Finland.

It's the first time the Nordic team, likely supported by a large Finnish community in Fuengirola, has reached the Davis Cup quarter-finals, following their victories last week against the United States and Croatia in Group D.

Last year's runners-up Australia, led by Lleyton Hewitt, will play on Wednesday 22 November against the Czech Republic, who won all nine matches in Valencia last week to top Group C. Both matches will start at 4pm.

Double-header

The other matches from the lower half of the draw will take place on Thursday 23 November in a double-header.

First, the Netherlands will face Italy during the morning session, followed by the highly anticipated duel between Serbia (likely to be boast the participation of Novak Djokovic) and Great Britain in the afternoon.

High-stakes weekend

The first of the semi-finals (Canada/Finland against Czech Republic/Australia) will be held on Friday 24 November (4pm), followed by Italy/Netherlands against Serbia /Great Britain on Saturday 25 November (12pm).

The final will take place on Sunday 26 November at 4pm.

Tickets for the climax of the 'World Cup of Tennis' are already available for purchase on the competition's website.