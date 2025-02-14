Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Golfing icons touch down on the Costa del Sol for the Legends Tour
Golf

Major winners and Ryder Cup stars will be taking to the greens at Aloha Golf this Friday for the opening of the new Legends Tour season

Marina Rivas

Marbella

Friday, 14 February 2025, 10:02

Some of golf's biggest names are set to compete in Marbella this weekend as the Legends Tour opens its season at Aloha Golf. The event, running from Friday to Sunday, will feature former major champions and Ryder Cup veterans in a rare gathering of senior icons.

Among the 60 top-ranked players competing are Michael Campbell, winner of the US Open and seven European Tour titles, and Paul Lawrie, who secured The Open Championship alongside eight European Tour victories. Colin Montgomerie, an eight-time Ryder Cup player and 31-time European Tour winner, is also in the field, as is Peter Baker, a European Tour winner and former Ryder Cup participant.

Spanish golf will be well represented by José María Olazábal and Miguel Ángel Jiménez. Olazábal, a double Masters champion and Ryder Cup stalwart with 23 European Tour wins, will tee off alongside Jiménez, who has 31 PGA Tour Champions titles and remains a leading figure in senior golf.

Speaking at the tournament's press conference, Jiménez emphasised the significance of the event for the region. "Everybody wins here. Marbella, Malaga and Andalucía all benefit. Golf on the Costa del Sol is our biggest industry and it cannot be taken elsewhere," he said.

Reflecting on his recent success at 61 years old, he added: "Competition is tough. It has been two and a half years since my last win but the level remains incredibly high."

The tournament will follow a three-day stroke play format with a total prize fund of €500,000. Play begins at 9:00 each day, and spectators will be able to attend free of charge.

Aloha Golf will also host the first-ever Legends Experience in Spain, an amateur competition allowing participants to play alongside professionals. The top 15 will advance to a final round on Sunday.

The Legends Tour has long been a favourite destination for golf's senior elite, and this weekend's event is set to deliver a showcase of experience and skill at one of Spain's premier courses.

