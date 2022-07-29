Golf marathon challenge raises thousands for charities

Former golf professional and European Tour player David Steele has smashed his fundraising goal of 10,000 euros at his golf marathon challenge, held earlier this month in San Roque.

The funds, expected to double his target, are to be shared between Cancer Research and Centro Contigo in La Línea, a charity for disadvantaged children and their families.

Known as Golf Marathon Man for his previous marathon challenges, David played six rounds of marathon speed golf at the San Roque Club. Participating teams aimed to take less than two and a half hours per round.

The team with the quickest round (1 hour, 19 minutes) consisted of David Steele, Phil Fisher, Norman Savitz and Sandy Casofsky. The team with the best score of 18 under par were David Steele, David Tyler, Jorg Kuhnert and Jeremy Sibbons.

The speedy golf event was followed by a Champagne Texas Scramble as well as a Pro-Am Competition where three amateur players played with a professional.

Proceedings were rounded off with a cocktail party where presentations were made and an auction took place of items generously donated by supporters of the Marathon Challenge.

Representatives of the Centro Contigo Charity in La Línea were in attendance with crafts made by some of the children at the centre as gifts to say thank you for those who took part.

"I'm thrilled with the results of this fundraising tournament and it is astonishing how well everybody who took part did considering this speed marathon format challenge hasn't been attempted before," said David.