Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
'Goat Mido' celebrates with the belt. Instagram: goatmido_
Boxing

'Goat Mido' claims WBC Youth world title in Torremolinos

The Algeria-born welterweight stopped Mexican fighter Itxli Chávez in the seventh round to secure the belt in a night dominated by boxers with strong ties to Malaga province

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Monday, 17 November 2025, 11:28

Mohammed Sahnoun, better known as 'Goat Mido', secured the WBC Youth world welterweight title in Torremolinos on Saturday night during a big night for local boxing.

The youth version of the belt is open to fighters under 24 and grants entry into the top 40 of the division’s world rankings. And Sahnoun, an Algerian who lives in Torremolinos, knocked out Mexico’s Itxli Chávez in the seventh round at the Palacio San Miguel.

Having entered the ring dressed as Chucky, he dominated the later rounds before landing the decisive finish to deliver his eighth straight win and maintain an unbeaten professional record.

Local representation

Also in action that night was lightweight Pablo 'El Bigote' Valverde, who also extended his unbeaten run with a third-round knockout of Venezuelan opponent Rafael Hernández. The Malaga fighter recorded his seventh consecutive win and is now expected to be eligible to challenge for a national title next year.

Heavyweight Adonis Bell also continued his rapid rise with another first-round knockout. The Cuban fighter, who trains in Malaga, stopped India’s Deepak Pathak in a scheduled six-round contest to claim the fourth victory of his professional career.

Elsewhere, there was further success for the host province as Malaga boxer José Moreno defeated Nicaragua’s Ramiro Blanco by unanimous decision. Moreno secured his second professional win after returning from a long period of inactivity.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Should Franco fade into a mere footnote in Spanish history?
  2. 2 Is this the first town on the Costa del Sol to switch on its Christmas lights?
  3. 3 Week-long flamenco festival returns to Benalmádena
  4. 4 New eastern Costa del Sol health centre contract to go out to tender in 2026
  5. 5 Petition for AP-7 toll road discounts on Costa del Sol continues
  6. 6 Fifty years on
  7. 7 Mr Henderson: The British financier of a Spanish railway
  8. 8 Services of remembrance around Malaga province and in Gibraltar, in pictures
  9. 9 The magic of Queen heads to the Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola this weekend
  10. 10 Construction work on Nueva Andalucía health centre nears completion

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 'Goat Mido' claims WBC Youth world title in Torremolinos

&#039;Goat Mido&#039; claims WBC Youth world title in Torremolinos