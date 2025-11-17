'Goat Mido' claims WBC Youth world title in Torremolinos

Nacho Carmona Malaga Monday, 17 November 2025, 11:28 Share

Mohammed Sahnoun, better known as 'Goat Mido', secured the WBC Youth world welterweight title in Torremolinos on Saturday night during a big night for local boxing.

The youth version of the belt is open to fighters under 24 and grants entry into the top 40 of the division’s world rankings. And Sahnoun, an Algerian who lives in Torremolinos, knocked out Mexico’s Itxli Chávez in the seventh round at the Palacio San Miguel.

Having entered the ring dressed as Chucky, he dominated the later rounds before landing the decisive finish to deliver his eighth straight win and maintain an unbeaten professional record.

Local representation

Also in action that night was lightweight Pablo 'El Bigote' Valverde, who also extended his unbeaten run with a third-round knockout of Venezuelan opponent Rafael Hernández. The Malaga fighter recorded his seventh consecutive win and is now expected to be eligible to challenge for a national title next year.

Heavyweight Adonis Bell also continued his rapid rise with another first-round knockout. The Cuban fighter, who trains in Malaga, stopped India’s Deepak Pathak in a scheduled six-round contest to claim the fourth victory of his professional career.

Elsewhere, there was further success for the host province as Malaga boxer José Moreno defeated Nicaragua’s Ramiro Blanco by unanimous decision. Moreno secured his second professional win after returning from a long period of inactivity.