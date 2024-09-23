Goals aplenty in a dramatic weekend of lower-league football across Malaga province

A.D.G. / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 23 September 2024, 14:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In a thrilling matchday of football across Malaga province, there were draws for both local teams in the Primera RFEF.

Antequera let a two-goal lead slip away in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Sevilla Atlético. The match began with neither side dominating possession, but Antequera capitalised on their early chances: Álex Rubio scored twice, with his first goal coming from a superb header in the 15th minute and his second from a rebound in the 32nd minute.

However, Sevilla Atlético responded well in the second half. Darío Benavides pulled one back in the 55th minute before a powerful header from Collado brought the match level in the 73rd minute. Despite both sides pushing for a late winner, the game ended 2-2, with Antequera remaining third.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Marbella (eighth) also shared the spoils, drawing 1-1 at home to Fuenlabrada. The visitors struck first, with Barbu heading home from a corner early in the second half, but Marbella's Jorge Álvarez quickly equalised with a powerful shot.

Marbella's Jorge Álvarez celebrates his equaliser. Josele

Miracle comeback

In the division below, Estepona (12th) stunned Torremolinos (eighth) with a last-minute comeback, scoring three goals in stoppage time to draw 3-3.

Torremolinos had led comfortably thanks to goals from Álex Camacho, Servetti and Fran Gallego - and even played the second half with a man advantage. However, Estepona refused to give up. Mirapeix netted in the 90th minute, followed by a quick goal from Rubén Mesa.

Then, in a dramatic turn of events, Carrasco scored the equaliser, leaving Torremolinos shell-shocked.

Narrow wins

In Tercera RFEF, meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño secured a vital 1-0 victory over Huétor-Vega to move to the top of the table. Pablo Arriaza's stunning free kick in the 75th minute was enough for the win, despite the visitors playing with ten men after Núñez’s injury.

Álex Portillo on the ball for Torre del Mar. Natalia Téllez

Torre del Mar (second) also continued their perfect start, beating Málaga City (bottom) 1-0 in the local derby with an early goal from Manu de la Lama.

El Palo (12th), meanwhile, earned their first win of the season, defeating Porcuna 1-0, while Mijas (seventh) salvaged a 1-1 draw with Arenas in the dying moments.