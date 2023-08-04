Gibraltar hockey teams take European bronze

Sections
Both the Gibraltar men's and women's hockey teams came away from the EuroHockey III competition in Croatia and Poland with bronze medals last week.
This was a particularly noteworthy achievement for the women's team, who were playing their first ever official EuroHockey tournament as a national side.
Gibraltar Minister of Sport, Steven Linares, congratulated the teams, with special mentions for goalkeepers Izzy Edwards and Joe Borg, who were named Best Goalkeepers in their respective tournaments.
