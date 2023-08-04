Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Gibraltar women's hockey team during the tournament. SUR
Gibraltar hockey teams take European bronze

Both the men's and women's teams came third place in the EuroHockey III events in Croatia and Poland

GIBRALTAR.

Friday, 4 August 2023, 15:54

Both the Gibraltar men's and women's hockey teams came away from the EuroHockey III competition in Croatia and Poland with bronze medals last week.

This was a particularly noteworthy achievement for the women's team, who were playing their first ever official EuroHockey tournament as a national side.

Gibraltar Minister of Sport, Steven Linares, congratulated the teams, with special mentions for goalkeepers Izzy Edwards and Joe Borg, who were named Best Goalkeepers in their respective tournaments.

