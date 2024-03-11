Geoffrey Toroitich, winner of the Malaga Half Marathon for the second year on the trot

Toroitich as he crossed the line on Sunday.

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 11 March 2024, 15:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

For the second time in a row, Kenyan runner Geoffrey Toroitich clinched victory at the TotalEnergies Malaga Half Marathon which took place on Sunday. This time, however, he clocked exactly one minute more (1h.00:13, compared to 59:13) than his record in the event.

Despite favourable conditions (no rain, minimal wind and an optimal starting temperature of 12 degrees Celsius), Toroitich fell short of his previous performance as his pace fluctuated, slowing down slightly as the race progressed. Despite this, he, nonetheless, pulled ahead solo by the eighth kilometre.

Toroitich finished more than two minutes ahead of Vincent Kipkorir in second (1h.02:30), followed by Barnabas Kipkoech (1h.02:32). The top European finisher was Jonas Glans (1h.02:44), while the top Spaniard, Daniel Gracia, secured eleventh spot (1h.08:51).

Local athlete Ignacio González finished with a time of 1h.09:33, using the race as part of his triathlon training.

New women's record

The highlight of the event was the women's race, with Loice Chemnung smashing the previous record with a remarkable time of 1h.05:58, placing seventh overall.

Winfridah Moraa followed closely with a time of 1h.05:59. Both runners broke the previous record by over a minute and a half.

Chemnung, known for her impressive 10,000-metre record of 30:08, made her half marathon debut, while Moraa surpassed her personal best of 1h.06:40.

Despite their efforts, Fatima Azzahraa from Cordoba failed to break the Spanish half marathon record, finishing at 1h.11:32. Nonetheless, Malaga now ranks as the third fastest city in Spain for half marathons, with Sunday's women's record-setting performance solidifying its place among the top fifteen fastest cities globally.

The race course, starting from Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium on the western side of the side and ending at the eastern coastline with minimal elevation changes, provides ideal conditions for achieving fast times.

Prize money totalling 1,500 euros was awarded to both the male and female winners, with an additional 1,000-euro incentive for breaking the race record, which Chemnung accomplished in the women's category.

With over 5,000 participants this year, similar to the previous edition, the event marked another success, especially considering the shorter interval between races.