Futsal Supercup touches down in Torremolinos
Futsal

The semi-finals of the Women's Futsal Supercup will see matches taking place on 3 and 4 February at the Palacio San Miguel

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 12 January 2024, 13:49

Torremolinos has been announced as the venue for the semi-finals of the Women's Futsal Supercup, with matches taking place on 3 and 4 February at the Palacio San Miguel.

The fixtures will pit four of Spain's most decorated teams (Roldán andPoio Pescamar, and Pescados Rubén Burela and Futsi Navalcarnero) against each other.

