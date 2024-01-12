Futsal Supercup touches down in Torremolinos

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 12 January 2024, 13:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos has been announced as the venue for the semi-finals of the Women's Futsal Supercup, with matches taking place on 3 and 4 February at the Palacio San Miguel.

The fixtures will pit four of Spain's most decorated teams (Roldán andPoio Pescamar, and Pescados Rubén Burela and Futsi Navalcarnero) against each other.