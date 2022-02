Fuensanta volleyball could make history The team has mathematically qualified for the play-offs to Superliga 2, a division that no Malaga women's team has ever played in

The Fuesanta Pizarra women's volleyball team are on the brink of making history. They will play in the promotion round of the national Superliga 2 in late April after mathematically booking their place in the play-offs.

If they qualify, they will be the first Malaga women's volleyball team to play in this division, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact the club was founded just three years ago.