Fuengirola swimmer returns from Spanish swimming championship with two medals

Marina Rivas Fuengirola Monday, 26 February 2024, 09:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirolaswimmer Maria de Valdés was a big winner at the Spanish Winter Open Astralpool Championship taking place in Sabadell this week, coming away with a gold and silver medal.

In the 1,500-metre freestyle event, De Valdés claimed gold on Thursday with a time of 16:26.65, outperforming her national teammates Jimena Pérez and Ángela Martínez, who secured silver and bronze respectively.

Continuing her strong performance, De Valdés secured silver in the 800-metre freestyle event on Sunday with a time of 8:38.77, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Ángela Martínez.

Despite her success, De Valdés fell short of achieving the Olympic qualifying times, highlighting the continued effort required as she pursues her Olympic aspirations.

Among other notable performances from Malaga athletes, Laura Rodríguez (Kronos Mijas) secured fifth and sixth place finishes in various breaststroke events, while Pablo Ortega (CN Fuengirola) finished seventh in both the 50- and 100-metre backstroke.