Baldizzone, on the podium with her trophy. SUR
Fuengirola skater claims European title once again
Skating

Fuengirola skater claims European title once again

Natalia Baldizzone overcame her recent injury to win gold at the Artistic European Championships in Portugal

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 2 August 2024, 12:21

Fuengirola’s Natalia Baldizzone has once again claimed victory in the Artistic European Championships, the continent's biggest artistic skating competition, winning her sixth title on Wednesday night in Fafe, Portugal.

Baldizzone, 24, who is also a skating instructor at El Tejar club in her hometown, defended her routines flawlessly, earning 149.29 points to surpass local favourite Catarina Cunha (144.34) and Italy’s Caterina Artoni (130.74).

Despite suffering a severe fall during pre-competition training, Baldizzone overcame her injuries to secure the top spot.

"I suffered a hard fall, started bleeding and ended up with burns and a painful knee," she said. "Competing with the pain was tough, but in skating, we have to be actors."

This victory adds to her impressive season, which began with a bronze at the Trieste World Cup and a national championship title in June.

Baldizzone now looks forward to the World Championship in Italy this September, aiming to maintain her leading position in the rankings.

