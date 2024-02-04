Fuengirola open water swimmer becomes first Malaga athlete to seal Olympic qualification

Marina Rivas Malaga Sunday, 4 February 2024, 18:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola's María de Valdés become the first athlete from Malaga to seal participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics after coming second in the 10-kilometre open water category at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha on Saturday.

In doing so, De Valdés also became the first Andalusian to claim a world medal in this gruelling discipline.

The swimmer, who had previously secured silver at the 2022 European Championships in Rome in the five-kilometre category, overcame a multitude of challenges, including injuries and the loss of her father, to achieve this remarkable feat.

AFP

The 25-year-old put in a sensational performance, showcasing remarkable consistency. Positioned in the leading group from the start, De Valdés maintained a strong fourth-place position throughout the nearly two-hour competition.

Then, in the closing moments, she made a decisive move, propelling herself into medal contention and challenging the dominance of the widely regarded 'queen' of the sport, Sharon Van Rouwendall.

For a brief moment, she even seized the lead just before the finish line. However, Van Rouwendall secured the gold with a mere fraction of a second lead (1:57:26.80), leaving De Valdés with a well-deserved silver (1:57:26.90).

This silver medal not only marks a significant personal achievement for De Valdés but also contributes to a historic moment for the Spanish national team. For the first time, two female swimmers, including the promising international Ángela Martínez, will represent Spain in the 10-kilometre open water event at the Olympic Games.

Martínez secured her place with a commendable 13th position and a time of 1:57:36.60.