Free-scoring Antequera back in the play-off places

Ale García and Topo celebrate the fifth goal with Luismi.

Antequera are back in the Primera RFEF play-off places after a resounding 5-2 win over Recreativo de Granada on Saturday.

The home side displayed great effectiveness in front of goal, dominating the game from the start. The first goal came in just the 14th minute, from a free-kick headed in by David Humanes.

The second followed just two minutes later when Ale Marín found himself free in the box.

When Destiny made it 3-0, the outcome seemed clear by half time. However, after the break, Antequera switched off, allowing Clavijo to put one past a hapless Carlos Kameni, making his debut for the side.

Former Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni now plays for Antequera. Antonio J. Guerrero

Granada's reserves then shot themselves in the foot by conceding a penalty which was converted by top scorer Luismi.

Nonetheless, the visitors didn't give up, and in the 82nd minute, Diego López headed home to reduce the deficit once again.

But as a final touch, Antequera scored a counterattacking goal in injury time through Luismi again to make it 5-2.

Local derby

In the division below, there was a local derby at Vivar Téllez, where Vélez (sixth) and Estepona (11th) played out a 1-1 draw.

Sergio Moreno scored a great goal in the 27th minute to put Estepona ahead, before Luismi took advantage of a gift to level up for the hosts just before half time.

Sergio Moreno's goal which gave Estepona the lead. Juan Ramón Padilla

﻿Despite Vélez playing with ten men from the 77th minute due to Héctor's red card, the home side were much more on the front foot and Gastón wasted a clear chance to make it 2-1.

Elsewhere, Marbella increased their lead at the top with a 3-0 win against Cartagena Racing in San Javier.

Gato scored the opening goal in the 15th minute, but it wasn't until injury time that Soto and Iker Muñoz sealed the win.

At the Nuevo San Ignacio in Malaga city, Águilas showcased their defensive prowess to frustrate hosts El Palo (14th) and secure a 1-0 victory in the 84th minute, with Emana scoring from a corner.

Offensive masterclass

In Tercera RFEF, Torremolinos delivered another offensive masterclass to maintain their position as leaders. They extended their perfect away record with a 5-1 win against Maracena.

They were already two goals up within the first 15 minutes with goals from Camacho and Iker Burgos. By halftime, the score was 4-0 after Castillo and Juanjo added to the lead. In injury time, Javi López scored to make it 5-1.

The Torremolinos players celebrate one of their goals. SUR

Just two points behind them are Huétor-Vega after they beat Torre del Mar (seventh) 1-0 in a closely contested match, with Luis Lozano scoring the deciding goal in the 20th minute.

Atlético Malagueño, however, managed to keep hold of a play-off place (fifth) despite throwing away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with El Ejido.

Malaga's reserves seemed to be in control after goals from Jesús and Adri López, but in the final ten minutes, El Ejido capitalised on some slack defending to level up through Quesada and Diego Llorente.

The bad day for Malaga teams continued with Rincón (17th) also throwing away a lead in a 1-1 draw against Torredonjimeno.

Málaga City (10th), meanwhile, suffered a resounding 4-0 defeat away to Jaén.