Four records smashed in Malaga Half Marathon

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The 32nd edition of the TotalEnergies Malaga Half Marathon saw records smashed left, right and centre. In fact, four records were broken, exclusively by Kenyan athletes, as the race unravelled on the streets of Malaga city on Sunday morning.

In the men's category, Geofry Toroitich, with a time of 59:13, and Boniface Kibiwott (59:23) shattered the race record, beating Josphat Kiptoo Chumo's 2022 time by one minute and 22 seconds.

An early lead

Despite the headwinds in the first section, the race started well for both, with the five-kilometre mark reached in 13:52, and the 10-kilometre point at 27:58. By the 15-kilometre mark (at 2:48 per kilometre), the leading duo was already firmly established.

In the women's race, compatriots Caroline Nyaguthii (1h.07:36) and Veronica Loleo (1h.08:03) also set new records for the event. Both athlete's times far surpassed the previous mark of 1h.10:20.

Athletes passing through Malaga port. Migue Fernández

Long straights and few curves

As evidenced by the new times, the Malaga Half Marathon features an ideal course - starting and finishing at the city's athletics stadium - for setting records, with long straights, only six curves and minimal elevation changes.

Salvador Salas

The route was mostly flat, along the Malaga coast and around the port, with just one steep incline at the end of Paseo de los Curas.

With some six thousand athletes participating in the race, the event has become one of Spain's top half marathons and the 22nd fastest in the world.