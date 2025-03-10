Four draws on the bounce for luckless Antequera CF

ADG Ceuta Monday, 10 March 2025, 08:16 Compartir

Antequera CF's winless run extended to six matches on Sunday after a hard-fought 2-2 draw away at Ceuta saw them slide further away from top spot in Primera RFEF which had been theirs for so long.

Despite creating the better chances, the visitors were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage following a second-half red card for Ceuta, who remain a point ahead.

Ceuta began the match strongly, pressing forward from the outset. Their early dominance was rewarded in the 13th minute when Kuki delivered a free-kick from the right, which Aquino headed past Jero to open the scoring.

Antequera responded positively, with Biabiany proving a constant threat. Their persistence paid off when a set-piece from the left caused confusion in the Ceuta defence. Goalkeeper Pedro López's attempted clearance rebounded off defender Cantero and into his own net, levelling the scores.

Ceuta almost regained the lead immediately, with Aquino testing Jero, who produced a crucial save. Minutes later, Aquino broke free on the right and squared the ball for Koné, who slotted home to restore Ceuta's advantage before torrential rain made conditions difficult.

After the break, Antequera gained control, aided by Koné's dismissal in the 65th minute. They took full advantage in the 72nd minute when Xemi powerfully headed in a corner.

Antequera pushed for a winner, with Siddiki going close and Longo appearing to be fouled in the box, but no penalty was given. Ultimately, they had to be satisfied with a share of the points.