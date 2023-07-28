Former Malaga stars Isco and Jack Harper find new homes Benalmádena-born Isco, who was the poster boy for the club during its most successful period, has signed for La Liga side Real Betis and Scotsman Jack Harper has signed for Segunda RFEF side Marbella

Two of Malaga's standout stars - albeit for different reasons - from the last decade are returning to Andalucía this summer after securing moves.

Benalmádena-born Isco, who was the poster boy for the club during its most successful period, has signed for La Liga side Real Betis.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who left Malaga for Real Madrid in a 30-million-euro transfer in 2013, is now reunited with former coach Manuel Pellegrini having ended his contract with cross-city rivals Sevilla.

Another player on the move is Scotsman Jack Harper, who has signed for Segunda RFEF side Marbella.

Harper, now 27, was born locally to Scottish parents. He came through the Malaga youth system before breaking into the first team in the 2018/19 season with the side in Segunda. However, after one successful campaign, he signed for Getafe and has been on several loans since then.