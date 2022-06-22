Ten footballers arrested in connection with match fixing investigations in two Spanish leagues The alleged criminal network, based in Andalucía, is being investigated by Spain's National Police force, supported by Interpol and Europol

The Gibraltar league has also been dragged into the scandal. / SUR

At least ten footballers have been arrested in the Spanish provinces of Badajoz, Seville, Almeria and Cadiz for allegedly fixing matches in the fourth and fifth tiers of Spanish football, as well as the Gibraltar league. The National Police's investigation, supported by Europol and Interpol, is centred in Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

The suspects have been accused belonging to a criminal organisation, corruption between individuals in the sporting environment and defrauding gambling companies.

The gang is alleged to have been operating since at least May 2021, when the national gambling regulators detected irregularities in one of the betting markets for a fourth division game.

The investigation, which was subjudice and prohibited from being discussed in public, is now open, which means that more arrests could be made.

According to authorities, the organisation "was divided into various levels and made up of footballers who took advantage of their position to organise match fixing in teams under their influence". Once the sporting event was chosen, the network allegedly bet on it and received big winnings.

Almost no match fixing

In both professional and semi-professional football in Spain, some 99% of the 7,809 games analysed from last season were free from match fixing, according to LaLiga president, Javier Tebas.

No cases of potential fixing were found in the 369 first division games or the 432 second division matches.

The number of complaints has been reduced to just 13 during the 2021-2022 season, none of which came at the professional level, a third of the amount that was filed five years ago, according to LaLiga.