Football teams from the Netherlands choose Cártama for winter training sessions

Cártama town hall has signed an agreement for semi-professional football teams from the Dutch men's and women's second division to train in the municipal sports facilities during the autumn and winter.

The local authority has supplied 25 footballs to local club Atlético Estación as a thank you for coordinating schedules so that the visiting teams' training sessions can fit in with theirs, as well as those of other sports clubs and schools in the municipality.

“Cártama has excellent sports facilities, and our privileged location, being so close to Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the airport, makes our municipality the ideal setting to host high-level sporting events. This is why international teams decide to come here to carry out their training,” councillor for sport Juan Antonio Vargas said.