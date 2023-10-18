Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Atlético Estación will welcome the Dutch footballers. SUR
Football teams from the Netherlands choose Cártama for winter training sessions

Football teams from the Netherlands choose Cártama for winter training sessions

Cártama town hall has signed an agreement for semi-professional football teams from the Dutch men's and women's second division to train in the municipal sports facilities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 13:17

Compartir

Cártama town hall has signed an agreement for semi-professional football teams from the Dutch men's and women's second division to train in the municipal sports facilities during the autumn and winter.

The local authority has supplied 25 footballs to local club Atlético Estación as a thank you for coordinating schedules so that the visiting teams' training sessions can fit in with theirs, as well as those of other sports clubs and schools in the municipality.

“Cártama has excellent sports facilities, and our privileged location, being so close to Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the airport, makes our municipality the ideal setting to host high-level sporting events. This is why international teams decide to come here to carry out their training,” councillor for sport Juan Antonio Vargas said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 How much rain is needed this autumn and winter to end the drought in Spain?
  2. 2 Autopsy reveals that Álvaro died from electrocution at ten in the morning on the day of his disappearance
  3. 3 First underwater diving park on Spanish mainland set to make quite a splash
  4. 4 Foreigners account for one in every five homes sold in Spain
  5. 5 Police operation under way in Malaga and across Spain as officers swoop on neo-Nazi members
  6. 6 Low-cost fuel stations expand further across Malaga province as prices at the pump continue to rise
  7. 7 This is the moment a young man was arrested for theft and smashing up shops and bars in Estepona
  8. 8 This is how Ángela, the newborn baby found abandoned in Malaga street, was saved by police
  9. 9 Body of missing Axarquía woman with Alzheimer's found by local farmer
  10. 10 Iconic bridge in Fuengirola to undergo three-month facelift

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad