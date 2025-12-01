First-time champion crowned at Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España Amid a strong showing from Malaga golfers, Nastasia Nadaud posted a six-under final round at Real Club de Golf Guadalhorce to secure the biggest victory of her career

France’s Nastasia Nadaud secured the biggest victory of her career in Malaga.

A new champion was crowned in Malaga on Sunday as France’s Nastasia Nadaud won the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España with a total score of 16 under.

The 21-year-old delivered a flawless six-under final round at Real Club de Golf Guadalhorce to secure the biggest victory of her career. The event also confirmed Singapore’s Shannon Tan as the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winner after a final day battle with England’s Mimi Rhodes.

Nadaud took control from the opening holes. She held off compatriot Perrine Delacour throughout a close head-to-head and stayed ahead of Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab who had set a course record in the second round. Cheenglab lost her advantage after two inconsistent rounds and finished seventh on 10 under.

Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley climbed the leaderboard late on to take second at 12 under with four players tied for third on 11 under.

Tan sealed the season-long Order of Merit despite placing 16th on seven under. Rhodes finished seventh on 10 under but needed a top three to overtake her.

Strong local showing

Local interest remained high with several Malaga golfers posting competitive scores. Nineteen-year-old amateur Andrea Revuelta finished as the top Spaniard on eight under and won the Celia Barquín Trophy.

She ended one shot ahead of San Pedro golfer Azahara Muñoz and last year’s Open champion Carlota Ciganda who both closed at seven under. Muñoz spent most of the morning at level par but birdied the final hole to climb three places.

Ana Peláez finished as the second-best Malaga player on five under in 23rd place.

The tournament once again highlighted Malaga’s status in world golf with organisers reporting a global audience of around 300 million across more than 60 countries.