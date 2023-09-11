First point on the board for Antequera

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera earned their first point since their return to the Spanish third tier with a 0-0 draw in front of 10,000 spectators against Recreativo de Huelva on Saturday.

Having lost their first two games, Antequera were a lot stronger, looking composed in possession but still failing to create chances.

Their best was a late long-range shot from Ale Marín in the 87th minute, while Huelva, who were also promoted at the end of last season, hit the crossbar with a first-half header from former Malaga man Caye Quintana.

Wins for four other Malaga teams

Elsewhere, it was a good day for Malaga teams in the division below (Segunda RFEF).

Marbella are joint leaders of their group after their second victory, with Hugo Rodríguez scoring twice in a great first half. They beat Manchego 3-1, with Rafa de Vicente scoring the third goal.

Vélez also won, 2-0 against Orihuela, with goals from Gastón and Álex Portillo, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Estepona, meanwhile, secured their first points with a 2-1 win over Águilas, thanks a a goal from Óscar Perdomo, who also assisted Tahiru's winner in injury time.

The only Malaga team not to win was El Palo, who lost 1-0 to UCAM Murcia, with Arturo scoring the only goal.

In Tercera RFEF, Torremolinos were the only Malaga team to win as they beat Atlético Melilla 3-1.

Elsewhere, Torre de Mar drew 0-0 with Poli Almería, and Málaga City drew 1-1 with El Ejido, controlling the game but conceding a goal from the spot.

Rincón, meanwhile, suffered a painful 2-1 defeat despite taking an early lead through a penalty from Balta, as Torreperogil capitalised on poor mental resilience to mount a comeback.