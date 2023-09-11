Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Antequera's Luismi Redondo attempts to ride a challenge. Agencia LOF
First point on the board for Antequera
Football

First point on the board for Antequera

Ahead of their trip to Huelva, the newly promoted side had lost all of their games so far in Primera RFEF. Elsewhere, there were wins for four other Malaga teams this weekend

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 11 September 2023, 07:52

Compartir

Antequera earned their first point since their return to the Spanish third tier with a 0-0 draw in front of 10,000 spectators against Recreativo de Huelva on Saturday.

Having lost their first two games, Antequera were a lot stronger, looking composed in possession but still failing to create chances.

Their best was a late long-range shot from Ale Marín in the 87th minute, while Huelva, who were also promoted at the end of last season, hit the crossbar with a first-half header from former Malaga man Caye Quintana.

Wins for four other Malaga teams

Elsewhere, it was a good day for Malaga teams in the division below (Segunda RFEF).

Marbella are joint leaders of their group after their second victory, with Hugo Rodríguez scoring twice in a great first half. They beat Manchego 3-1, with Rafa de Vicente scoring the third goal.

Vélez also won, 2-0 against Orihuela, with goals from Gastón and Álex Portillo, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Estepona, meanwhile, secured their first points with a 2-1 win over Águilas, thanks a a goal from Óscar Perdomo, who also assisted Tahiru's winner in injury time.

The only Malaga team not to win was El Palo, who lost 1-0 to UCAM Murcia, with Arturo scoring the only goal.

In Tercera RFEF, Torremolinos were the only Malaga team to win as they beat Atlético Melilla 3-1.

Elsewhere, Torre de Mar drew 0-0 with Poli Almería, and Málaga City drew 1-1 with El Ejido, controlling the game but conceding a goal from the spot.

Rincón, meanwhile, suffered a painful 2-1 defeat despite taking an early lead through a penalty from Balta, as Torreperogil capitalised on poor mental resilience to mount a comeback.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Comeback victory makes it two wins from two for Malaga CF
  2. 2 First point on the board for Antequera
  3. 3 Davidovich to lead Spain in the Davis Cup this week as Alcaraz withdraws
  4. 4 Malaga handball team let trophy slip through fingers in tight Iberian Super Cup final

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad