The first Malaga Open tennis tournament announced The ATP Challenger competition will take place between 26 June and 3 July at the Inacua sports centre and with 45,000 euros in prize money

The Malaga Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament was announced yesterday in the heart of the Costa del Sol capital. The competition will take place over nine days between 26 June and 3 July at the Inacua sports centre, which has seven hardcourts and a stand for 3,500 spectators. There will also be 45,000 euros awarded in prize money.

The tournament organisers assured that the level of tennis on display will be "spectacular," even though the list of participating players hasn't been revealed yet. "The ATP will give us the list of players on 7 June, but I can tell you that there several top 30 and top 100 players have confirmed," said the tournament director, Omar El Founti.

"Tennis has come to stay," was the most repeated phrase throughout the presentation of the upcoming event, as Malaga also prepares to host the Davis Cup finals in November. "Malaga needs to start sounding like a tennis city and this is just the first step," said the city's councillor for Sport, Noelia Losada.

The tournament is expected to attract 28,00 spectators throughout its duration. There will be passes to access all matches for 50 euros, or individual tickets from 15 euros. "We've made an effort to make the prices affordable" said El Fountii.