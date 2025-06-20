Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fifth Spanish surf title for Costa del Sol amputee

The Marbella-born athlete earned a total score of 18 from her two best waves, securing a spot in the national team

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 20 June 2025, 11:57

Sarah Almagro won her fifth Spanish adaptive surf title at the Gran Canaria Surf No Limit Fundación Disa event over the weekend.

The Marbella-born athlete earned a total score of 18 from her two best waves, securing a spot in the national team. Earlier, the quadruple amputee also won the international open with 13.56 points.

