FIFA hands Luis Rubiales three-year ban for his non-consensual kiss on the lips to Jenni Hermoso at World Cup final The former Spanish football federation president will not be allowed to engage in any football-related activities during the disqualification period

The former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has been disqualified for three years from taking part in any football-related activities, both at national and international level, as his conduct was considered to have infringed article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The punishment has come about as a consequence of the events that happened at the FIFA Women's World Cup final, when Luis Rubiales gave a non-consensual kiss on the lips to Jennifer Hemoso during the presentation ceremony. FIFA had already provisionally suspended Luis Rubiales for an initial period of 90 days.

Appeal

The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was notified to Luis Rubiales this Monday (30 October), who, in accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, has ten days to request the reasoned decision, which will be published on legal.fifa.com if requested. The decision can be also be appealed to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

FIFA has reiterated its "absolute commitment to respect and protect the integrity of all persons, and to ensure that the basic rules of civic conduct are respected".