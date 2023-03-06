Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alonso, 41, lifts his trophy on the podium. Reuters
Fernando Alonso back on the podium again in Bahrain

The Aston Martin driver came third in the opening Grand Prix of the 2023 Formula 1 season

David Sánchez de Castro

Monday, 6 March 2023, 16:10

Fernando Alonso got off to the perfect start in his first race for Aston Martin, securing a podium finish - the 99th of his career - at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard came third in the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, finishing behind only Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

«To finish on the podium in the first race of the year is just amazing,» said the 41-year-old after the race.

«What [his team] Aston Martin did over the winter to have the second best car on race one is just unreal.»

Though Red Bull still appear to be in a different league, it would seem that this year's Aston Martin will be able to compete at the top with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

Alonso finished ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr, fourth, and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, fifth.

The Spaniard has not had a car capable of competing with Hamilton since 2013, when he came second in the drivers' championship with Ferrari.

