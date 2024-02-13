European Cricket League makes its return to Cártama at the end of the month

2023 champions Dreux will be out to defend their crown.

The prestigious European Cricket League (ECL) Championships is all set to return to the Malaga town of Cártama for the third consecutive year, as the cricketing world gears up for yet more exhilarating continental action.

From 26 February to 22 March, the Cártama Oval cricket ground will play host to 35 elite European clubs vying for the coveted title in this international T10 Tournament, hailed as the 'Champions League' of cricket.

Among the 35 champion clubs participating are defending champions Dreux CC from France, 2022 winners Pak I Care Badalona (Spain) and 2019 champions V.O.C. Rotterdam (Netherlands).

Packed schedule

The tournament will follow an intensive schedule, with the initial group matches taking place in the first three weeks, leading up to a thrilling Championship Week from 18 to 22 March.

Embracing the dynamic T10 format, matches are condensed into 90-minute spectacles throughout the day (from 11.30am to 9pm), restricted to a maximum of ten overs per side.

The winners from each of the seven groups will advance to Championship Week, where the ultimate champions will be crowned after a five-day showdown.

Growing popularity

European cricket has witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity in recent years, with 30 contracted national federations offering over 300 days of live cricket action to more than 20 million fans across Europe, and over a billion worldwide.

Since its inception in 2019, the tournament's organisers, European Cricket Network (ECN), have been instrumental in nurturing cricket's growth across the continent, fostering a global following through its media partners and by leveraging cutting-edge technology for fan engagement.

Last year's ECL garnered a staggering viewership of around 35 million globally, underscoring its status as a pivotal event in the cricketing calendar and showcasing Cártama on the world stage.

Spain, the home of cricket

For Spain, this marks the fourth consecutive year hosting the European Championship, with Murcia hosting the inaugural edition before Cártama's reign for the past two years.

As anticipation mounts and cricket enthusiasts brace themselves for a top spectacle, all eyes are on Cártama as it prepares to write yet another chapter in European cricketing history.