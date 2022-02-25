A day out at the European Cricket Club Championships The European Cricket "Champions Competition" is in full swing at the Cártama Oval

A group of lucky SUR in English readers enjoyed a day out at the European Cricket Club Championships in Cártama last Friday. The special trip was organised by SUR in English and sponsored by the Costa del Sol Tourist Board and Angels Nursing. On arrival, the cricket enthusiasts met Roger Feiner, CEO of European Cricket, and David Cooper, owner of the Cártama Oval. Roger explained the importance of the European Club Championships in Cártama and the development of European cricket over the last decade.

Between matches, SUR in English's VIP guests were able to meet the commentators and go behind the scenes of this mammoth project.

From the commentators' box, readers were able to experience how the live broadcasts are narrated and filmed, and how the team interacts with the tens of millions of viewers. For the cricket experts, commentator "Mr Maximoo", AKA Vinny Sandhu, was on hand to answer all their questions and give an insight into European Cricket and why the championships are so important for Cártama and Spain.

SUR in English will be organising more complimentary buses from different areas on the Costa del Sol to the Cártama Oval.

The next coach will be on 4 March. Pick-up points will be: the bus stop outside Carrefour Estepona shopping centre at 10am; the parking area in front of Man Friday supermarket in Benamara at 10.15am; and La Cañada shopping centre at 10.30am. The coach will return from the Cártama Oval at 6.45pm, after the last match. To book a seat or for further information contact David Andrews: dandrews@diariosur.es or call: 952649638.