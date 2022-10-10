European Cricket Championship finals get under way at the Cártama Oval Spain, Netherlands XI, Italy and Scotland XI will try and beat reigning champions England XI to the title during Championship Week

Spain in action during their first week at the European Cricket Championship. / ECN

The European Cricket Championship's final week began today Monday at the Cártama Oval. The last few days of the competition, dubbed Championship Week, will see the top-placed nations from previous weeks face each other, as well as current holders England XI, to become European champions.

Spain, Netherlands XI, Italy and Scotland XI all qualified from their respective groups after coming out on top in each Finals Friday.

Dark horses Spain, who impressed by finishing second in Group A and caused an upset by beating Ireland in the final, have already started off strong by heavily defeating reigning champions England by nine wickets in the first game.

Netherlands XI also managed a victory by beating Scotland XI by 26 runs in the following match, with another four clashes set to be played up until 9pm.